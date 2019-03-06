|
|
Gaylene Ori
Scottsdale - "A light from our household is gone. A voice we loved is stilled. A place is vacant in our hearts, which never can be filled." This unknown author must have had Gaylene in mind when he wrote these words.
Gaylene Ori, beloved wife of the late Geno Ori, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother passed away peacefully in her home on March 1, 2019 surrounded by those she loved. Gaylene fought with great courage and faith through many physical challenges in recent years. She was born November 29, 1939 in Price, Utah to the late Guido and Rose Salzetti. Gaylene got a kick out of telling people she was a distant cousin of Madonna. (she was). Gaylene is survived by her loving sons, Todd, Scott (Carrie), Rick and her daughter, Nikki Klassen (Larry). Additionally, she leaves her Grandchildren, Darin, Scottie, Sierra, Kate, Blake, Alex, Jessica, Paige and Grayson. This last year was especially happy for Gaylene when her Great Granddaughter, Scarlet Nicole was added to the family. Gaylene will be greatly missed by Geno's brother, Jack, nephews (Jimmy and Randy) and Michael Porter. She will be missed by her favorite Aunt, Netta Burton and uncles, Edward and Raymond Salzetti, and cousins, Roselyn and Gordon Bates. Gaylene had a kind and gentle soul, she had a caring and generous heart, and was always giving to others. She put her best effort into all she participated in, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale, Auxiliary where she served as Past President, as well as countless committees, all of which made the life of others richer. She started the successful program "What's Hip" for teen girls. For many years Gaylene served on the McCormick Ranch Board. She loved her family, her friends, stray dogs, reading, cooking Italian, shopping, crafts, parties, and movies…she had a joy for living. Nothing made her happier that sitting in 110 degree heat watching one of the grandchildren playing a sport or participating in a dance or school program.
A Funeral Mass will be held at The Franciscan Renewal Center (The Casa) on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10am. The address is 5802 E. Lincoln, Scottsdale, AZ 85253, 480-948-7460. Burial will be held at Paradise Memorial Gardens. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Geno. The address is 9300 East Shea Blvd. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale; 10515 E. Lakeview Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 or a . Arrangements made by Messinger Indian School Mortuary. When Gaylene stands face to face with God he surely will say "Enter my beloved daughter, you have blessed many…you were a good and faithful servant".
Blessings, Peace and Love Gaylene.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 6, 2019