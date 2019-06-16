|
Gaylord D. (Sam) Aldrich
Scottsdale - Gaylord D. (Sam) Aldrich passed away on June 4th 2019. He was 82 years old. He was born in Adrian Michigan on August 4th 1936 to Gaylord and Vera Aldrich. Gay was married to Beverly Aldrich for 62 years, and was a very loving husband. He is survived by his wife Beverly, his brother Benny (Carmen) and wife Valerie, 3 nieces, 1 nephew, 1 grand niece, 5 grand nephews, and numerous godchildren.
Gay and Beverly moved to Arizona 59 years ago. Gay was an aeronautical engineer and most recently retired from Boeing after 20 years. Gaylord was a 32 degree Scottish Rite of Free Masonry, Valley of Phoenix, Orient of Arizona. He was a F. & A.M. member at the Scottsdale Masonic Lodge No. 43. He was an active member in his current church, Scottsdale United Methodist. Previously Gay and Bev volunteered for many years as youth group leaders at Los Arcos Methodist Church and made a positive impact and changed the lives of the countless youth they mentored. Gay will be missed by all.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held June 22nd at 2pm at Scottsdale United Methodist Church, 4140 N Miller Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. Internment has already taken place at Green Acres.
Donations can be made in Gay's memory to Scottsdale United Methodist Church.
Published in The Arizona Republic from June 16 to June 19, 2019