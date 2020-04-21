|
Gaynor Elizabeth Smith Daly
Phoenix - Gaynor Elizabeth Smith Daly was born June 30, 1944 to Eileen and Joseph Smith at Upminster, Essex, England while Joseph was working in London during WWII. Gaynor passed away on March 31, 2020 in Llandough University Hospital in Penarth, South Wales. Gaynor had no siblings or children. She is survived by her partner of 33 years, Paul Holloway, many dear cousins and good friends. Her parents are deceased.
As an American Field Service exchange student (1961-1962), Gaynor lived in Phoenix, Arizona, where she attended Sunnyslope High School and graduated in May 1962. While in Arizona, she lived with the Dalmolin family (Art, Josephine, Sheryl and John). In 1965 Gaynor graduated from Cardiff University of Physiotherapy with a degree in physical therapy. She returned to Phoenix in 1968 and worked as a physical therapist at Good Samaritan Hospital. She married an American Todd Daly and subsequently lived and worked in Alabama and Indiana. With the dissolution of her marriage, Gaynor returned to England where she worked as a private practice physical therapist in the London area. Upon her retirement in 2015, Gaynor and Paul moved to Penarth, South Wales. Her funeral services were held in Penarth April 20, 2020.
If you would like to send condolences, please contact John Dalmolin at [email protected]
