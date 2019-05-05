|
|
Gene Bendix
- - Gene Bendix peacefully passed away at home on Thursday, April 25th at the age of 91. Gene was born on January 9, 1928 in Michigan City, Indiana to Norman Bendix and Ella(Russell) Bendix. Gene is preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia, grandson, James Helmer and sister, Beverly Kelch. Gene is survived by his wife,Susan, daughters, Gretchen Gallenbeck, Mary Jo, Judy Roeder (Jerry), grandchildren; Chandel Bingen(Dan), Heather Vande Kolk(Todd), Erich Roeder (Ashley) and great grandchildren; Tyler
Wendt, Cody Wendt, Calista Muraski, Easton Roeder and Colton Roeder.
Gene served in the Navy and then attended Milwaukee School of Engineering where he received his Engineering degree. He was hired by Johnson Controls Company in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he was employed for over 35 years as a technical writer developing instructional manuals for the electrical equipment produced by Johnson Controls.
Gene's active life included baseball, bowling, golf and traveling. But it was his ongoing desire to improve life for others in his Cedarburg community that prompted him to volunteer his services for various activities such as driving seniors to their appointments, (Senior Van) for over 20 years, delivering Meals on Wheels, bringing Holy Communion to those in LaSata Nursing Home and serving in various functions at his Cedarburg parish. After snowbirding since 2007 and then moving permanently to Sun City West in 2016, Gene discovered new ways to enjoy life, especially by joining the Handi-Capables Club where he found the perfect combination of special friendship and healthy exercise. Then waterwalking became his favorite activity three times a week. His sense of fun and fellowship never wavered throughout his life. He will always be remembered for his bright smile and positive energy.
Gene's life will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth Seton Parish in Sun City on Friday, May 10th with a 12:00PM Mass and a lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Handi-Capables Club would be greatly appreciated or donations to the . Please join Gene's family in sharing memories, pictures or videos on his tribute wall at www.caminodelsol.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 5, 2019