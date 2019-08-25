|
Gene Kenneth Sweet
Phoenix - - Surrounded by his loving wife, Bessie, and family, Gene Sweet passed peacefully away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the age of 89.
Gene was born in Sheffield Lake, Ohio on September 14,1929.
In 1952 Gene and Bessie loaded up their family and left Ohio and headed west to San Diego, where Gene worked for the San Diego Union Tribune for 40 years.
Upon retirement Gene and Bessie moved to Hemet, California where they lived for 10 years. This past April they moved to Phoenix to be closer to family.
Gene treasured his award from the San Diego Blood Bank for having donated 50 gallons of blood. He also loved doing volenteer work at hospitals, notiably John C. Lincoln (Honor Health Dear Valley) in Phoenix and the Hemet Hospital. Gene and Bessie are members of All Saints Lutheran Church in Phoenix and past member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hemet, CA.
As a dedicated RV couple Gene and Bessie traveled throughout U.S. and belonged to the "Snowbird International travel club. They also loved traveling the world.
Gene and Bessie celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary this past Saint Patrick's Day.
Their children, John, Kathleen, and Patricia, along with eight Grandchildren, and seven Great Grandchildren will miss him dearly.
As Gene breathed his last, Bessie said; "Go in Peace my Love".
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 25, 2019