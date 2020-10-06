Gene Muir



Phoenix - Passed on September 30th, 2020 after a long struggle with Cancer.



Gene was born in Jackson, Minnesota to Edwill Leon Muir and Ella Violet (George) Muir.



He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Shirley Jean, his children Cindy, Christian and Carrie, 12 Grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, sister Marian, and brothers George and John, beloved nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He was preceded by his parents, brother Alan, and sisters Janice and Gwen.



Services will be conducted at Greenwood Memory Lawn in Serenity Chapel, 719 N 27th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85009, on October 8th at 10am.



We miss you Dad!









