1/1
Gene Muir
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gene Muir

Phoenix - Passed on September 30th, 2020 after a long struggle with Cancer.

Gene was born in Jackson, Minnesota to Edwill Leon Muir and Ella Violet (George) Muir.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Shirley Jean, his children Cindy, Christian and Carrie, 12 Grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, sister Marian, and brothers George and John, beloved nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He was preceded by his parents, brother Alan, and sisters Janice and Gwen.

Services will be conducted at Greenwood Memory Lawn in Serenity Chapel, 719 N 27th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85009, on October 8th at 10am.

We miss you Dad!




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
719 North 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
6022725639
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved