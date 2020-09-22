1/1
Gene P. Chaillie
Phoenix - Gene Pernal Chaillie passed away in Phoenix on September 18, 2020. Born in St. Joseph, MO, November 13, 1925 he was the only child of Alfred P. and Daisy Moskau Chaillie. He met Jean Humphrey on New Year's Eve and they were married in August, 1944 while he was serving in the Navy. Returning to St. Joseph, they became the parents of daughters Suzanne and René. Gene took a job with the FAA as a communications specialist serving small airports throughout the Midwest. They welcomed only son Mark in 1952. Their last move in 1954 brought them to Phoenix. Gene found a position as a systems engineer with Motorola and remained with the company until his retirement in 1989. His beloved Jean died in 1988. After retiring Gene met the second love of his life, Christine. They married in 1992 and enjoyed 28 years together. He is survived by his wife Christine, his three children Suzanne, René and Mark; three grandchildren - Regene, Renée and Nicholas and four great-grandchildren Sami, Zoe, Ella Jean and Isabella. For complete obituary see www.almoore-grimshaw.com






Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
6022492111
