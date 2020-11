Or Copy this URL to Share

Gene T. Robinson



Born: 04/09/1956



Passed: 04/21/2020



Services will be held on Saturday Nov. 14, 2020 at:



Royal Palms Church, 8802 N. 19th Ave, Phx 85021



Time: 11:00AM



Survived by his step son Christopher Fox, 2 sisters Joy Dolfo, Faith Ann Arvizu, Many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews









