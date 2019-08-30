|
Geneva Mae Hiley
- - Geneva passed away August 24, 2019 at 9:00 am.
She is survived by her daughter Brenda Joyce Hiley and her partner Cynthia Shaw, daughter Sharon Kay Crow and her husband Christopher Crow, and grandchildren Gabrielle Nicole Shaw and Christopher Crow.
Her nieces and nephews Diane Carr and husband Joe, Gloria Bloom and her husband John, their children Amanda and Ryan. Russ Simpson and children Shawn and Le Anne. Suzie Stutler and children.
She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Denver Hiley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 30, 2019