Geneva Parsons Shackelford



Geneva Parsons Shackelford passed away peacefully in her sleep, Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 96. Geneva was born in Charleston, WV on July 18, 1924; she was the 6th of 8 siblings. The Parson's enjoyed "city-life" in Charleston and moved to a farm in the country in Ohio during the Great Depression. All of the family tended to the farm and raised animals and gardens to live off of and trade between neighbors. Through her childhood, Geneva developed a love for family, cooking, and having fun with whatever life sent her way. At that time she also picked up her nickname "Jeep". Jeep fell in love and married twice and had 3 children she adored and raised: Pam McMillan, Michael McMillan, and Sidney Shackelford. She relocated her family 3 times before settling in Phoenix, AZ in 1964. Jeep loved the adventure and was proud that her family got to live in the "four corners of the US": Banger, ME; Cocoa Beach, FL; Seattle, WA and Phoenix, AZ. Jeep worked at Union Carbide Chemical in WV, Valley National Bank in AZ, and Co-Owned the La Salle Historic Hotel with her sister, Betty, in Middleport, OH. She also worked as a caregiver for many sweet families in Phoenix, including Johnny Carson's Mom. Jeep also enjoyed being an Antique Dealer multiple places in AZ and OH and for the last 15 years had a booth at Brass Armadillo in Phoenix with daughter, Pam Morrison. Jeep loved being with family, cooking, antiquing, watching basketball, and playing Bingo (especially at the Italian American Club in North Phoenix). Geneva touched everyone she knew and will be missed by all.



Geneva was proceeded in death by her parent's Granville Perry & Dona (Hardman) Parsons, all of her 7 Parsons' siblings: Johnny, Gertrude, Gatha, Gracie, Grovie, Richard, and Betty; and also by her son Sidney Shackelford with whom she will be put to rest next to him at Resthaven Park Cemetery in Glendale, AZ.



Geneva is survived by daughter, Pam (McMillan) Morrison & husband Bill Morrison; son, Michael McMillan; 4 grandchildren: Mindy Morrison & husband Donald Bolen III and Marci Morrison & fiancé Jack Tavernaro and Michael McMillan Jr. & wife Brandi McMillan and Kimberly (McMillan) Maitner; 10 great grandchildren: Sydney, Brody, Maverick, Brandon, Brittney, Angie, Maisy, Madeleine, Cody, and Cameron; and 5 great great grandchildren: Cori, Jade, Mia, Derek, and Olivia.



The family deeply appreciates Hospice of the Valley and Adagio Assisted Living for loving and caring for Geneva these last 9 months. Any donation in Geneva's name to Hospice of the Valley is appreciated.



A Celebration of Life gathering will occur at a later date when it is safe and healthy to do so.









