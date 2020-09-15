Genobevo M. Morales
Phoenix - Genobevo M. Morales, 78, of Phoenix AZ, passed away on September 14, 2020. Geno was a devoted husband, loving Dad and Tata. He leaves behind his wife Patricia Morales and his children Beverly (Tony) , Frank (Mina) , Marie (Arnoldo), Mark (Faith) , Cassandra, Gena (Jose), Geno, Daniel (Patty), David and Barbara, 28 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 4 brothers, 3 sisters, many nieces, nephews and close friends. He will be greatly missed!
A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. with a celebration of his life at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
