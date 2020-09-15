1/1
Genobevo M. Morales
Genobevo M. Morales

Phoenix - Genobevo M. Morales, 78, of Phoenix AZ, passed away on September 14, 2020. Geno was a devoted husband, loving Dad and Tata. He leaves behind his wife Patricia Morales and his children Beverly (Tony) , Frank (Mina) , Marie (Arnoldo), Mark (Faith) , Cassandra, Gena (Jose), Geno, Daniel (Patty), David and Barbara, 28 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 4 brothers, 3 sisters, many nieces, nephews and close friends. He will be greatly missed!

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. with a celebration of his life at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
