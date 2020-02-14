|
|
Geoffrey Edmunds
Paradise Valley - Geoffrey H. Edmunds, 80, of Paradise Valley passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7th, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Geoff was born on July 4th, 1939 to George and Rose Edmunds in Sioux Falls, SD where he spent his childhood years with his sister Louise and brother Terry. His mother later married Geoff's step-father George Pixley, and in 1954 the family moved to Colorado Springs, CO. Geoff attended the University of Denver and later transferred to Arizona State University where he finished his degree in accountancy in 1963. During this time, he married Patsy Chandler and they raised their two sons, JR and Scott. Geoff worked in the construction industry and this led to his life-long passion, home building.
In 1985, he married his love Jane Schneider Fry who brought her children Tammy and Trae into the family. Geoff and Jane loved spending time with all of the children and grandchildren and made that a priority in their lives. Geoff enjoyed his time in Coronado and nothing made him happier than being surrounded by his family. He loved good food and wine shared with friends, enjoyed attending sporting events, especially ASU, and had a passion for golf and games. Geoff was a natural leader with a sharp mind, filled with integrity and wisdom. He was compassionate and a mentor to employees, friends and family and all those around him.
A successful businessman, he started Geoffrey H Edmunds and Associates, a family-owned business that specialized in building luxury homes in Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. His firm gained recognition for building exceptional homes and subdivisions with unique architectural design and style. Examples of his work were his projects in Scottsdale Ranch, Gainey Ranch, Stonegate, Grayhawk, The Boulders, Cheney Estates, and DC Ranch. In 1995 Geoff sold the business to a national luxury home builder. After his short retirement, Geoff continued his legacy by recreating his company as GHE & Associates. He built the first high-rise luxury condominium project in the Camelback corridor, Esplanade Place, and then completed the Scottsdale Waterfront Residences, along with the Plaza Irvine Towers in California.
Geoff held numerous professional positions in the industry, including honorary life director of the Homebuilders Association of Central Arizona, where he also served as President. He also was elected to life membership on the board of directors of the National Association of Home Builders.
An avid philanthropist, Geoff supported the Mayo Clinic, Arizona State University, Barrows, Valley Presbyterian Church, the Arizona Heart Institute and many others.
Geoff is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Jane. Geoff is also survived by their sons and daughters, JR (Shireen), Scott (Lisa), Tammy Arnold (Mike) and Trae Fry, and 9 grandchildren, Carson, Chloe, Charles, Caitlin, Feleke, Jacob, Catherine, Geoffrey and Jonathan, and his brothers Terry Pixley, Mike Garrett, and sister Tracy Webb, and is preceded in death by his sister Louise.
A service will be held on Thursday, February 20th at 10:00 am at Franciscan Renewal Center, 5802 East Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mayo Clinic to continue to help fight cancer.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020