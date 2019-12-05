|
|
Geoffrey Richard Hamlin
Clearwater, FL - died peacefully on November 28th, 2019, at home in Clearwater, FL. Geoff was born in Buffalo, NY in 1947, the oldest of four children. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Race Hamlin, Elizabeth Hamlin Woodward of Buffalo, NY, and Grandmother Ethel Hamlin, from whom he acquired an enduring love of crossword puzzles. He is also survived by siblings Bill Hamlin, Carolyn Hamlin Wenger, and Diane Hamlin, first wife Pat Hamlin, daughter Angie Webster, son Bill, grandsons Ben and Patrick, and second wife Kathy Hamlin. In 1965 he was appointed to the Air Force Academy. Upon graduation with a B.S in Political Science in 1969, The Air Force sent him to Yale University School of Law and he became a Distinguished Graduate of Yale Law School, J.D., in 1972. At the encouragement of a friend, he took and passed the New York Bar "just for fun". From 1972-1979, he spent his active duty years at Westover AFB, and Luke AFB, where he was focused on environmental law and litigation. He was finally stationed at Langley AFB in Virginia, at the Tactical Air Command Headquarters, where he was responsible for all civil litigation involving the 22 bases in the command. After leaving Active Duty in 1979, Geoff accepted appointment in the Air Force Reserves and continued to work on a wide number of environmental matters. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1996. While still serving as a Reservist, Geoff simultaneously entered private practice with Jennings, Strouss, and Salmon in Phoenix, AZ. He was admitted to Partnership in 1984 and always had a special place in his heart for Cherie Kennedy, his longtime legal assistant and friend. He worked with Jennings, Strouss until he became ill in 1991. In 2000, he was invited to join the Pinellas County Attorney's office by Susan Churuti, where he served as the designated "deep thinker" for the office. In 2007, Geoff met another love of his life, Kathy, and they bonded over baseball, mutual differences, similar tastes in music, and spiritual growth. He introduced Kathy to his Book Club, and they enthusiastically received her. After a long and lovely courtship and hearts full of sunsets on Sand Key, Geoff and Kathy married, in a garden, on May 6th 2012. Geoff's Memorial Service will be held at Moss-Feaster Funeral Home at 693 South Belcher Road in Clearwater on December 12th, 2019. Gathering and Service will be from 9:30 to 11:15 am, with the Service starting at 10:30. Burial with honors will occur at 2:30 pm sharp, at Bay Pines in St Petersburg. For complete obituary and online condolences, please visit:
www.MossFeasterClearwater.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019