Services
Sunland Memorial Park, Mortuary & Cremation Center
North Del Webb Blvd
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 933-0161
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Glendale - George A. Ladick, 81, of Glendale, AZ, passed away suddenly on May 26, 2019. George was born in Homestead, PA where he spent most of his life. He served two years in the U.S. Army and was a proud veteran. George was a lifelong fan of the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Sylvia and brother Bill. George is survived by his loving niece Sandy (Rod), nephews: Rick and David, and his 6 great nieces and nephews: Carly, Jessie, Sarah, Ben, Julia and Zak. We will miss you Geo. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, Phoenix, AZ. To leave messages of condolence please visit www.sunlandmemorial.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 2, 2019
