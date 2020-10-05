1/1
George Augustine Puype
George Augustine Puype

George Augustine Puype was born on December 4, 1934 in Wrenshall, Minnesota. He passed from this life on October 1, 2020 at the age of 85 from natural causes. George was preceded in death by his mother, father, two sisters, two brothers and his daughter Peggy. He is survived by his wife Anne, his daughters Sherry (Don), Lisa (Don), Susan (Scott) and Lara (John), and his son Michael (Lisa); his grandchildren Andrea (Josh), Danielle, Michelle, and Thomas; and his great grandchildren, Caleb and Jacob. He is also survived by 68 employees that he considered his family and whom he played a father figure role for so many.

George was raised on a dairy farm and learned his lifelong hard work ethic starting with chores on the farm. George was an excellent student who loved words and the English language. He studied the dictionary at night, which helped him to win spelling championships. In school, he played football, basketball, and ran track. He was also editor of the school newspaper and yearbook and played trumpet in the band. George attended St. Thomas University where he received a degree in Political Science. While in school, he met his wife of 63 years and the great love of his life, Anne Archer.

After getting married, George and Anne left Minnesota and settled in Arizona, where George spent his career working in the computer industry. In 1988, he established Aspen Systems, partnering with his daughter, Lisa Lawrence. George led the company as President and CEO until 2015. Aspen Systems is considered a leading provider of ERP software for the Food Industry. George's great leadership and vision continues to inspire.

George was a devout Catholic and believed in living a life inspired by the principles taught in the bible. He was a leader in the Catholic Church and was committed to service. George had a great love for his wife and family. He taught his children and grandchildren to always give their best at whatever they do. George never gave up; he was an eternal optimist and his persuasiveness made him an incredible salesperson. He was always kind, generous and truly cared about others.

George left this world to begin his new life in Heaven with our Savior Jesus Christ. We are grateful for the legacy and memories he left behind. These will have to comfort us until we join him in Heaven someday. The Funeral Mass will be held at Church of the Ascension on Thursday, October 8 at 10:00 AM. The Funeral Mass can also be streamed at https://player.cloud.wowza.com/hosted/dqqpkcs5/player.html




Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
