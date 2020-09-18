George C. Onodera
Phoenix - George C. Onodera passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020, at his long-time home in Phoenix, Arizona, surrounded by his loving wife and his children.
George lived a wonderful life and was beloved by all. Despite being a man of few words, he was loving to his family, and kind and generous to his long-time friends and acquaintances alike. His family misses him daily.
George was born in Glendale, Arizona on August 11, 1934, to Taka and Yeiji Onodera. George grew up working hard on the family farm, and attended elementary and high school in Glendale, which was interrupted by internment at the Poston Internment Camp during the Second World War. He completed his secondary education at Phoenix College and the University of Arizona, and remained an Arizona Wildcats basketball fan for the rest of his life. George served his country in the Air Force, where he obtained the rank of Airman First Class, and specialized in communications.
After a brief stay in California, George returned to his native Arizona and began a long and successful career as an engineer at Motorola Semiconductors in Phoenix. George was responsible for the development of multiple patented designs, and became a member of Science Advisory Board Associates, an early technical society representing top people in the semiconductor field (despite typing with only two fingers). He had a reputation—both at work and at home—as the "answer man" who could solve any problem and fix anything.
After retiring, George tirelessly devoted all of his time to his family. He lived to take them on trips, and never set down his camera for a moment (even when his grandsons wished he would). He, along with other members of his family, purchased a cabin in Forest Lakes, Arizona. George built an addition to the cabin with his own hands so that his family could escape the summer heat and go boating, fishing, and play mahjong on the porch well into the night. He took Rosalind, his wife of 55 years, wherever she wanted to go, including to Las Vegas and on international trips.
George shared his hobbies of fishing, boating, shooting, cars, and electronics with his sons and grandsons. George doted on his daughters, and took them on many trips to Las Vegas, Yellowstone, or wherever else their mother wanted to go. George also began the family tradition of cutting down their own Christmas tree when his children were toddlers, and it was something he continued to do with vigor well into his 80s.
George is survived by his wife Rosalind; his daughters Cindy Cloar and Mia Onodera; his son Glenn Onodera; his son-in-law Steve Cloar; his grandsons Vail and Baylor Cloar and Anthony Onodera; and his great-grandson Jackson Cloar. George is also survived by his sister Aileen Yuh and brother-in-law Jeff Yuh, their son Jason Yuh, as well as his brothers Sakai Onodera and Jack Matsumoto. George was predeceased by his youngest son, Craig Onodera, but is with him again.
The family plans to honor George's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those wishing to pay their respects consider a donation in George's memory to Hospice of the Valley or the Salvation Army, or a donation of blood to the American Red Cross. To view a Memorium of George's life, https://vimeo.com/458370142
, password choji.