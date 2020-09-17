George Charles Schulze
George Charles Schulze passed away September 4, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. Charles was born January 11, 1951 in Hackensack, New Jersey to John C. Schulze and Audrey Hazley. He pursued his education and received his Master's Degree. Charles would became a retail manager for many years. He truly enjoyed golfing and traveling the most. He was a wonderful man. Charles is survived by his Partner; Gloria Goble, Brother; Jack Schulze, Sister-in-law; Martha Schulze, Nephew; Eric Schulze, Niece; Nicole Schulze. Previously deceased, Father; John Schulze, Mother; Audrey Schulze. Funeraria del Angel Greer Wilson Chapel - Please visit www.GreerWilsonChapel.com
to share memories or leave condolences.