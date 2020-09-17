1/1
George Charles Schulze
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Charles Schulze

George Charles Schulze passed away September 4, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. Charles was born January 11, 1951 in Hackensack, New Jersey to John C. Schulze and Audrey Hazley. He pursued his education and received his Master's Degree. Charles would became a retail manager for many years. He truly enjoyed golfing and traveling the most. He was a wonderful man. Charles is survived by his Partner; Gloria Goble, Brother; Jack Schulze, Sister-in-law; Martha Schulze, Nephew; Eric Schulze, Niece; Nicole Schulze. Previously deceased, Father; John Schulze, Mother; Audrey Schulze. Funeraria del Angel Greer Wilson Chapel - Please visit www.GreerWilsonChapel.com to share memories or leave condolences.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved