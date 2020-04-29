|
|
George Conrad Schmidt, Jr.
George Conrad Schmidt, Jr., beloved son, husband, father, grandfather and community member, passed away at his home in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday, April 11, 2020 with his children by his side. George was born in Rochester, NY on July 8, 1937 and grew up in Melrose Park, PA with his father George Sr., mother Josephine Ernst, brother Robert, and sister Marilyn. Raised in a Christian household, he and his family spent their summers at Harvey Cedars Bible Conference on the New Jersey shore, where his parents were active on the board of directors and where George's foundation in Christ was strengthened. After graduating from Cheltenham High School, George attended college at San Francisco State University in California and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree. George was engaged in the moving and storage industry in the San Francisco Bay Area, first as a successful salesman for Smyth Moving Service, and then for 50 years as an accomplished and widely respected owner of Greater Bay Area North American Van Lines and Meridian Worldwide Transportation Group, one of the preeminent logistic companies in the world. He and his wife Susan raised six children, Randy Cottingham, Kerri Schmidt, Scott Cottingham, Robert Schmidt, Marianne (Schmidt) McCrary, and Shaun Cottingham. A charismatic and deeply loved family man, business owner, community member, and world traveler, George lived his faith throughout his life. He and his family were actively involved in Neighborhood Church in Castro Valley, Valley Christian Center in Dublin, and Golden Hills Church in Brentwood, CA. George and Susan focused their philanthropic work in providing fresh water and medical supplies to developing nations around the world through Assist International and Lifewater International. George is survived by his six children, sister Marilyn (Schmidt) Laverell of Michigan, and 12 grandchildren. A memorial service will be scheduled at Golden Hills Community Church in Brentwood, CA. The family has arranged a memorial fund in the Schmidt family name for Harvey Cedars Bible Conference at 12 Cedars Ave Harvey Cedars, NJ 08008 / www.hcbible.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020