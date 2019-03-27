|
|
George D. Parish
Scottsdale - George D. Parish, 93, of Scottsdale, Arizona, went to join his Lord God on March 21, 2019. George was born October 22, 1925 in Macomb, Illinois to the late George Lowell and Caroline (Dettmer) Parish. He was preceded in death by his wife Loretta (Splan) Parish and his brother Jack. He is survived by his four children Carol Parish, Paul Parish (Linda Diekvoss), James Parish (Denise), Joan Parish and six grandchildren Kyle Parish, Katie Mueller (Jeff), Lysa Diekvoss, Emily Rajakovich (Steve), Brian Parish, Julia Hearon (Duff), six great grandchildren James, JJ, Dain, Ava, Sophia and Rose, two nieces Sandra Tysor and Janet Parish and his beloved Adeline Gilbert.
George lived a good and noble life. He focused his life on the happiness of others. Everyone who knew George saw his humanity, not his ego, and he never strove for fame. Above everything he was a family man and was a great husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He was hard working and dedicated to his family. He was always friendly, kind and humble. He was honest and generous. Material things were never important to him. But he did love to play golf. He lived his Catholic faith and now resides for eternity in Heaven.
George graduated from Monmouth, Illinois High School in the spring of 1943 and enlisted in the United States Army Air Forces. He was discharged in October 1945. He married Loretta Splan on February 16, 1946 and they were married almost 54 years until she passed away on September 9, 1999.
George worked at the United States Bureau of Reclamation and obtained the degree of Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting in 1954. He went to work for the F. W. Woolworth Company in Denver in 1957 in the real estate division. He was promoted to Woolworth's Minneapolis office in 1963 and then to the Chicago area office as head of real estate for the Midwest region in 1964 where the family lived in Arlington Heights, a northwestern suburb of Chicago. He retired after 30 years in 1987 at age 62.
George and Loretta built their dream house in the southern Phoenix, AZ suburb of Ahwatukee on the sixth fairway of Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Club. They were founding members of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Ahwatukee and were active volunteers. With Loretta being retired from United Airlines, they were frequent travelers, especially to Hawaii. After Loretta's death, George continued to live in Ahwatukee until 2008 when he moved to North Scottsdale into The Manor Village at Scottsdale, where he enjoyed an active and social life until late 2017 when he relocated to Assisted Living until his death.
Arrangements are in the care of Messinger Mortuary, 7601 E Indian School Road, Scottsdale. A funeral mass will be held for George St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 10815 N 84th Street, Scottsdale, 85260 at 1:00 pm, Thursday, March 28 with a reception at the church following. Later this spring a Denver area service will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery of the Archdiocese of Denver.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of George to St. Mary's Food Bank of Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 27, 2019