George E. Albidrez, Sr.



Buckeye - On Tuesday, May 12, 2020, George E. Albidrez, Sr., 66, of Buckeye, AZ passed. He was born in Riverside, CA to Raymond Albidrez and Lolita Ward and moved to Arizona in 1963. He had many careers in his lifetime but spent the majority of his years in the HVAC/R industry keeping people comfortable. Although, one could argue his sense of humor may have done the opposite. George had a life full of adventure, from helping extinguish Kuwaiti Fires to having 3 ex-wives. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. In his retirement, he enjoyed tending to his small farm and spending time with family. He is survived by his father, siblings Raymond, Tommy, Mary and Ramona, children Kristina, Monica, Stephanie, George Jr., and Jacob, and 9 grandchildren. Services are postponed until a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store