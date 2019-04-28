|
|
George E. Boccelli
Phoenix - George E. Boccelli, 97, passed away on April 20, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Born February 15, 1922 in Philadelphia, George will be joining his wife Gloria, daughter Lorri and his "great little guy" Feisty in the Kingdom of the Lord.
Affectionately known as Pop-Pop, George was a man's man, with strength and tremendous love for his family. With everyone he met, his singular consideration was their character. He was a builder of homes. He later became the General Manager of the Woodbury Country Club in Woodbury, New Jersey, where he was especially passionate about arranging weddings, because they celebrated new family, with joy and love and hope for the future.
George's final wish was "that he will occasionally be remembered." He will be remembered every day.
George will be placed to rest along with his wife Gloria at the Paradise Valley Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum with a private family celebration of his life.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 28, 2019