George E. Paterakis



Scottsdale - George E. Paterakis , 79, of Scottsdale, Arizona passed peacefully at home on June 5, 2020. George was born in Heraklion, Crete, Greece on November 18, 1940. George emigrated to the U.S. to earn his MBA at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, then worked on Madison Avenue in advertising for several years. His work with the National Tourist Office of Greece led to marketing and corporate and leisure sales positions with cruise and ground tour operators. He started his own company Aegean Travelvsions in New York, and re-located to Stamford, Connecticut, where he lived for 20 years. He and his wife Kirsten were avid worldwide travelers during those years. In Scottsdale since 1998, George found new business opportunities in real estate investment and sales until his retirement. Golf was his hobby. George focused on the beautiful Arizona landscape and the friendships that developed rather than his scorecard. George was a proud member of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Scottsdale.









