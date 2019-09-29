|
George F. Huffman
Scottsdale - George F. Huffman, 89, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on September 18, 2019. George was born August 20, 1930 in Hutchinson, Kansas. His parents were both Salvation Army officers and therefore George lived his faith moving from state to state acquiring a love of art, jazz, and travel. He served in the U.S. Army as a Specialist stationed at Fort Amador in the Panama Canal Zone. George graduated from Alabama Polytechnic Institute (Auburn U) with a B. Arch. In his AZ career as an architect with J. John Schotanus Jr., George's projects included the original Park Central Mall, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport Terminal 2, and the Main USPO on 50th St./VanBuren. George is survived by his wife of 62 years, Diane, and his daughters Kimberly Keogh (David), and Valerie Huffman. No service is planned at this time.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 29, 2019