George F. Smith Jr.
Mesa - George F. Smith Jr., 88 of Mesa, Arizona, entered into the arms of Jesus April 15, 2019. Born July 19, 1930, George was the firstborn son of George F. Smith Sr and Hazel C. Smith of Chicago, Illinois; he was a standout athlete while attending Tilden Technical High School in Chicago and was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball Organization as a Shortstop in 1948. He was drafted by the United States Marine Corp in 1950 and was a member of the 1952 Camp Pendleton Marine Corp Championship Baseball Team. In 1958, he married Margaret L. Smith of Oakland, CA and was the father of three: George F. Smith III of Phoenix, AZ; Christine Curtisi of Mesa, AZ; and Cynthia Doonan of Rhonert Park, CA. In 1964, he brought his family to Phoenix, AZ where he began a long and successful career in real estate. First as a Branch Managing Brokerage in Scottsdale in the early 70's, George F. Smith & Associate Realtors. In 1985, he met the love of his life, Sandra Moon, while participating in activities in The Arizona Outdoor Club, they were married for 32 years and very active members of Scottsdale Bible Church for many of those years. He and his wife set a tremendous example on how everyone should be included in a large blended family. He retired in the late 90's to travel and spend time with family. His quick wit and teasing attitude will be missed by all of us. He is survived by his wife Sandra Smith of Mesa, AZ; his three children previously mentioned; also, Sandra's children, Ken Moon of Gilbert, AZ, Dennis Moon of Chandler, AZ and Brian Moon of Mesa, AZ; 21 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren. He joins one deceased granddaughter in Heaven. Donations in lieu of flowers to Banner Health Foundation Hematology Research (payable reference: BMDACC) at 2901 N Central Ave Ste. 160, Phoenix, AZ 85012. A memorial service in George's honor will be held at Scottsdale Bible Church Chapel (7601 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260) on June 1st, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019