Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
George F. Wagner

George F. Wagner Obituary
George F. Wagner

Scottsdale - On October 8, 2019, George Wagner of Scottsdale, AZ passed away at age 96. George was born on September 29, 1923 in Chicago, IL. George was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mildred and dear daughter, Julie. He is survived by his children, Janet, Gerald and wife, Yvonne, and George as well as nephew, Bob, and several cousins.

George was a proud WWII United States Marine Corps veteran having served in major Pacific theaters of battle including Guadalcanal and Peleliu. In the 1940's he was one of the creators of the famous "Chicago" hot dog. George was a devoted husband, loving father, and loyal friend known for his unique wit and storytelling, patience, kindness, and generosity.

For their wonderful care and support, the family wishes to thank Arizona Royal Care Home and Hospice of the Valley.

A Memorial Service is being planned for a later time.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
