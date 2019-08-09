Services
Thompson Funeral Chapel
926 South Litchfield Road
Goodyear, AZ 85338
1929 - 2019
George H Hagen, age 89 of Goodyear, AZ passed away April 22, 2019. He was born September 6, 1929 in St. Louis, MO. He received his Associate and Bachelor of Science degrees from Washington University – St. Louis in Business Administration. He was a veteran of the US Navy.
After leaving the Navy, George worked at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in St. Louis, MO for 16 years and was the Communications Workers of America's Union President for one term. Upon completion of his bachelors he went to Monsanto Chemical, St. Louis, MO and launched his sales, marketing, and management career. In 1973, he began his pharmaceutical marketing career at Lakeside Laboratories based in Milwaukee, WI. He ended his career with Fusion Systems Corporation based out of Rockville, MD as an international sales marketing executive.
George lived a good, principle centered life. He is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine "Lori" C. Hagen; daughters, Chris Velez (Ralph), and Jill Crompton (David); granddaughters, Anita (Paul) Murray, and Liz (Anthony) Flores; grandson, Joel (Katie) Crompton; and great-grandchildren Anthony and Brianna Flores. He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, and three brothers.
A visitation will be held at 10:00 am with a rosary at 10:30 am and a funeral service at 11:00 am, Friday, May 3, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Chapel, 926 S. Litchfield Road, Goodyear, AZ 85338. Interment will be at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. Condolences for the family may be left at www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 9, 2019
