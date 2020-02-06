|
|
George Halliday
Glendale - George Halliday, died unexpectedly on July 31st 2020 in Glendale, Arizona at the age of 69.
He is survived by his children Genevieve and Morgan, his four grandchildren Emily, Logan, Lucy and Annabella. Preceded in death by his wife Barbara, Mother Louise and Father Joseph Halliday.
George was born on December 7, 1950 in New York, NY He served our country as a Marine in Viet Nam. He was an avid movie buff and collector of cool stuff, An amazing Father, Grandfather and friend who has left a void in our hearts. Dad "you remind me of the man"
A memorial is scheduled for February 10, 2020 at Best Funeral home 9380 W Peoria, Peoria AZ at 4pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020