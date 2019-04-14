|
|
George Heffley
Phoenix - George went home to the Lord peacefully in his sleep on April 10th with his family around him. He served in the Navy. He was a loving husband, father, uncle and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife Pat, daughters Tammy and Teri (Gary), and 2 grandchildren.
Services: April 16, Best Funeral Services, 9380 W Peoria Ave., Peoria. 3-4 PM Rosary & Memorial, 4-5 PM Reception. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Hospice of the Valley in his name.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 14, 2019