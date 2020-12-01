George Henry Coleman
Mesa - George Henry Coleman, 80, passed away November 28th 2020 at his home in Mesa with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife Brookie of 61 years, sons George Thomas Coleman (Loretta) and John Alexander Coleman, daughter Duree Lynn Westover, brother Thomas David Coleman, grandchildren George Christopher (Christa) Coleman, Jessica Ann (Jake) Apfel and Shanna Lee (Luke) Apfel, Jaiden Whyte Westover, Jackson Hunter Coleman, Alexander Thomas Coleman, and eight beautiful great-grandchildren.
George was born in Phoenix AZ in 1940 and graduated from Phoenix Union High School. He served in the United States Army. He was a Charter / life long member of IBEW Local 769 with an accomplished career as a Journeyman Lineman. George's career included building and overseeing the construction of substations and power lines across the US and Canada. He worked for APS in Phoenix and in Payson AZ, then retired from PAR Electric.
George liked the outdoors including hunting, boating, and fishing. He enjoyed escaping to his cabin in Payson and enjoyed all of his wife's cooking. He loved his dogs, classic rock, Harleys, and a good whiskey in his day. There was nothing he could not fix, weld, plumb or build. George was best know as a 'hard working man'. Most of all he loved his family and beautiful wife Brookie who he met in high school when they were 15 years old. He will be missed.
Funeral mass will be held St. Bridget Catholic Church in Mesa, on Monday, December 7th at 10:00 AM, but will be capped at 50 guests.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be sent to The Wounded Warrior Project
or The Arizona Humane Society.