George Henry Keller
Mesa - George Henry Keller passed away in April 2019 having just celebrated his 91st birthday in Mesa, Arizona. Born in April 1928 in West Chicago, Illinois, he was predeceased by his mother, Joan Eberman Keller of Reno, NV, father Clarence Keller of West Chicago, IL, sister Jackie Diercks of Gold Canyon, AZ, and brother Bill Keller of High Point, NC. George is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Louise Keller of Mesa, AZ and his two daughters, Susan Keller of Grayslake, IL and Heidi Keller of Fairfax, CA.
A native of the western suburbs of Chicago, George attended DePaul University (IL) and Aquinas College (MI). He had a deep appreciation for world history and geography, his main areas of study. A favorite question to pose to new acquaintances was always, "Where are YOU from?" After college, George served in the Army Intelligence Corps during the Korean War.
George had a long and productive career in industrial piping products, working his way up from sales and purchasing to senior management. He worked for many years at Taylor Forge, a division of Gulf & Western in Illinois and Michigan, and later became a Vice President. During his career he also served as President of Canadian Operations of Energy Products Group in Hamilton, Ontario. In his last career role, George started his own business, Tubeline Inc. of New Jersey. He traveled extensively throughout his career to Europe & Asia.
The final chapter of Mr. Keller's life was spent as a 25 year resident of Mountainbrook Village in Gold Canyon, AZ. George possessed an engaging, convivial nature and was noted for his intelligence, sharp wit, and ability to elicit a good laugh. He especially enjoyed golf, old movies, an occasional blackjack game, and very good restaurants in the company of family. He will be truly missed.
Emblematic of George's life and spirit, his final days were filled with humor, sweetness and family times. His memorial will held at a later date in Wheaton, Illinois where he will be interred at Assumption Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 5, 2019