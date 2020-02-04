Resources
More Obituaries for George Horn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Horn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Horn Obituary
George Horn

Camp Verde - George Horn passed away suddenly Monday, Jan 27, 2020, at his home in Camp Verde, AZ. George was an avid motorcyclist, a life member of the Iron Warriors Motorcycle Club (IWMC), and founding member of the IWMC Valley of the Sun Chapter. A lover of nature and the outdoors, George moved to Northern Arizona in 2014 after retiring from Chevron Corporation. George's final days were spent doing what he loved to do: tinkering with his motorcycle, hiking with his dog (Ricky), and spending time with family (a recent visit from his daughter, Maggie, was a special highlight).

George is survived by his wife: Marianne, son and future daughter-in-law: Eric and Kathleen, daughter: Maggie, cousins: Mary Ellen Lockett and Derald Dougherty, Will Hamilton, Warren Sitterley, John Wayne Sitterley, Mary Pat Sitterley, sister-in-law and her husband: Kathy and René Lopez, many nephews and nieces, and his brothers and sisters of the Iron Warriors Motorcycle Club.

Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to s Project in George's memory

(https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org).
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -