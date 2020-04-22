|
|
George Howard Isbell
Phoenix - George H. Isbell, 83, of Phoenix, AZ passed away peacefully on April 10,2020 with his family by his side . George was born in Evanston, Illinois on January 29, 1937 to Leon and Nadine (Tregoning) Isbell. He was the eldest of three children and graduated from Evanston Township High School in 1955. He went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Economics and Finance from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. George married his high school sweetheart, Barbara "Marcy" Marcin on January 3, 1959. George and Barbara met in Sophomore Spanish class at Evanston High School and shared 58 wonderful years together. They were blessed with two children: Sharon L. Isbell and Michael G. Isbell.
George began his career at The Harris Bank in Chicago in 1961. He pursued his MBA in Finance during the evening and graduated in 1967 from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. In the summer of 1967 the family moved to Phoenix and George accepted a position at The Arizona Bank. He later joined The United Bank of Arizona (acquired by Citibank). He rose to President and CEO of United and retired from Citibank as Vice Chairman.
George and Barb spent a wonderful year traveling the world. He was offered a position as President of Marshall & Ilsley Trust Company of Arizona. George retired from M&I Trust in 2002.
During his career in Arizona George was active in many civic and business organizations: The Arizona Bankers Association (President/Director), The Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce (President/Director), The Fiesta Bowl (Founding Director/President), The Scottsdale Charros (Life Member) Paradise Valley Country Club (Director/President), Chairman of the Committee for Representative Government -Chairman the Committee to Re-Elect Mayor Margret Hance, Barrow Neurological Foundation (Director), Graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School Class of 1974.
For many years, George was an avid golfer. He enjoyed photography, pistol shooting, playing his banjo and was passionate about the game of Baseball and his beloved Cubs.
George will be remembered most as a loving husband, father and grandfather, a devoted brother and great friend to many.
George was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Barbara. He is survived by his children Sharon and Michael (Pamela) and two granddaughters, Jessica Nadine Isbell and Kelly Nicole Isbell. His brother Thomas L. Isbell PHD (Joan) of St. Louis, MO and his sister Mariann Isbell of Clarksville, TN.
A private family graveside service was held at Paradise Memorial Gardens on April 14,2020. A Memorial Celebration of George's Life will be held at a later date.
In memory of George, contributions can be made to Hospice of the Valley www.hov.org 1510 E. Flower St. Phoenix, AZ 85014
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020