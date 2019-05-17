|
|
George Jakubik
Scottsdale - George Michael Jakubik, 88, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on May 14, 2019. George was born December 6, 1930 in Chicago, IL. George enjoyed a successful career as founder, owner, and president of Jakubik Insurance Agency in both Chicago and Scottsdale. George is survived by his wife Candis,daughter,Delia (Jose), son, Michael (Lynn), and brothers John and Steve. He was preceded in death by wife Delia, son Gregory, and sister Josephine. George was blessed with 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at Messinger Indian School Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 17, 2019