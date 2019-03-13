Services
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Valley of the Sun Cemetery
10940 E Chandler Heights Rd
Chandler, AZ
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Katherine's Greek Orthodox Church
2716 N Dobson Rd.
Chandler, AZ
View Map
George James Perparos

Chandler - Aug. 22, 1938 - Mar. 9, 2019

On Saturday, March 9, 2019, George James Perparos, loving father and grandfather passed away at the age of 80 at Chandler Memorial Hospital. George was born on August 22, 1938 in Chicago, IL to James and Alexandra Perparos. He attended St. Constantine's Greek-American "Koraes" School and South Shore HS. Upon graduation he served his country in the Army. He received his Associates Degree from Chicago City Junior College and graduated with a BS in Business Administration from Roosevelt University on Sept. 14 1964. On May 7, 1967, he married Elaine Sarlas. They raised three children, Dimitri, Maria and John in Brookfield, IL. The family moved to Chandler, AZ in 1986.

George had a passion for baseball, basketball and GOLF! Upon his divorce, he moved into an active adult community right on the golf course. He loved spending time with his grandkids, Jacob, Damon and Dalton (from daughter Maria) and Ally and Melody (from John & Debra Perparos).

Viewing will be tomorrow night (Wed. Mar. 13) at Valley of the Sun Cemetery, 10940 E Chandler Heights Rd, Chandler, AZ 85248 from 5:pm to 7:pm. Funeral service will be held on Thurs. Mar. 14 at St. Katherine's Greek Orthodox Church (2716 N Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224) at 10:00 am. Following mercy meal at the church, burial will be at National Memorial Cemetery (23029 Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, AZ).
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 13, 2019
