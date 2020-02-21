Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Fountain of Life Lutheran Church
15630 N. Del Webb Boulevard
Sun City, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for George Merten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Merten

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Merten Obituary
George Merten

Sun City - George Merten, of Sun City passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020 at the age of 84 with his wife Sue of 63 years by his side. He was born in Waukesha Wisconsin, and lived in Arizona for over 54 years. Graduated from Waukesha High School, University of Wisconsin, Madison and retired as First Lieutenant from the United States Army in 1960. George's life included golf, woodworking, singing, church and enjoying his family and friends. He is survived by this wife Sue, 3 daughters, 4 grandchildren, and 9 great grand children. Memorial Service will be held at 2 pm Saturday, February 29, at Fountain of Life Lutheran Church, 15630 N. Del Webb Boulevard, Sun City. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to or George's favorite, Smile Train.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -