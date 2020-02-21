|
George Merten
Sun City - George Merten, of Sun City passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020 at the age of 84 with his wife Sue of 63 years by his side. He was born in Waukesha Wisconsin, and lived in Arizona for over 54 years. Graduated from Waukesha High School, University of Wisconsin, Madison and retired as First Lieutenant from the United States Army in 1960. George's life included golf, woodworking, singing, church and enjoying his family and friends. He is survived by this wife Sue, 3 daughters, 4 grandchildren, and 9 great grand children. Memorial Service will be held at 2 pm Saturday, February 29, at Fountain of Life Lutheran Church, 15630 N. Del Webb Boulevard, Sun City. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to or George's favorite, Smile Train.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020