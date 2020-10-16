George Mraz



Staples, MN - George Mraz passed away on October 2, 2020. He was born April 14, 1943 in Staples, MN. He lived in Bemidji and later St. Paul, where he graduated from St. Thomas Academy. He continued his education at Loras College in Iowa and U of M. He began working in the computer industry and found his niche. In 1971 he married Sharon Brumberg. They raised three wonderful sons and moved to Arizona in 1980.



George was an avid bridge player. He played and competed regularly in the Northwest Valley and taught many others along the way. He was a director and a life master. After retirement, he managed and eventually owned the Peoria Bridge Studio. He loved the bridge community!



George is survived by his wife of 49 years, and their sons Tim (Karen), Mike, and Brad (Sara); their beautiful grandchildren Lee, Katie, Breanna, Wyatt, Cheyenne, Kendall, Jaxson, and Jocelyn; his sisters Peggy and Terry; and his brother, Will. He was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Mimi and his sister Debbie.



George's sense of humor and storytelling, his love of learning, his intellect, and his wisdom will be missed.



A private family celebration of life will be held.









