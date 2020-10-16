1/
George Mraz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Mraz

Staples, MN - George Mraz passed away on October 2, 2020. He was born April 14, 1943 in Staples, MN. He lived in Bemidji and later St. Paul, where he graduated from St. Thomas Academy. He continued his education at Loras College in Iowa and U of M. He began working in the computer industry and found his niche. In 1971 he married Sharon Brumberg. They raised three wonderful sons and moved to Arizona in 1980.

George was an avid bridge player. He played and competed regularly in the Northwest Valley and taught many others along the way. He was a director and a life master. After retirement, he managed and eventually owned the Peoria Bridge Studio. He loved the bridge community!

George is survived by his wife of 49 years, and their sons Tim (Karen), Mike, and Brad (Sara); their beautiful grandchildren Lee, Katie, Breanna, Wyatt, Cheyenne, Kendall, Jaxson, and Jocelyn; his sisters Peggy and Terry; and his brother, Will. He was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Mimi and his sister Debbie.

George's sense of humor and storytelling, his love of learning, his intellect, and his wisdom will be missed.

A private family celebration of life will be held.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved