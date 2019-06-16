|
George "Wayne" Perry
Phoenix - George "Wayne" Perry, retired Captain with the Phoenix Fire Department, passed away May 24, 2019, at the age of 84. Wayne was born July 4, 1934 in Plainview, Texas, and grew up with his parents, one brother, and four sisters. He moved to Arizona and was married to LaVonna Fay (Nelson) for 50 plus years, raising their son, Steven, and daughters, Vicki and Vivian. Wayne was also active in the lives of his six granddaughters offering much advice and wisdom over the years. Upon the loss of his wife, Wayne found a second relationship with Joyce Miller, his companion for ten years.
In addition to his lifelong career as a firefighter, Wayne enjoyed repairing cars with his son, and, as they have grown up, with his great-grandsons. Over the years he was also a beekeeper, producing wonderful homemade honey; he built and restored houses; grew his own vegetables; and enjoyed college and professional sports. Wayne liked gatherings with his family and playing cards or games. His granddaughters believe he truly demonstrated what good morals, hard work and strong ethics look like. Those who have heard of his passing have expressed that he "was a great man"
Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, companion, and both daughters. He is survived by his son, granddaughters, 19 great grandchildren and two sisters. He will be missed by his friends and family.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Residence Inn by Marriott, Phoenix/Glendale Sports & Entertainment District, 7350 North Zanjero Blvd., Glendale, Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 16, 2019