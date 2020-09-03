1/1
George R. (Bob) Vail
George (Bob) R. Vail

George (Bob) Vail born April 14,1941 passed away August 3,2020. He was 79 years young.

George was originally from Portland Oregon. He serviced in the U.S. Army Rangers (1958-1961) and Oregon National Guard (1975-1979). From there George had visited 25 countries. Making Sudan, Egypt, Kenya, Sudan/Khartoum his home for some time working as a director of million-dollar projects! All in all, he traveled the world 2 and a half times! Making Arizona his permanent residence.

It is no wonder George loved Eagles so. Hail the world traveler!

George R. (Bob) Vail worked and retired with ADOT as a statewide project manager.

He held 42 different jobs before becoming an iron worker. Some of them being, The IEF Group, Inc., James T Dowler Steel Fabrication (OR), Double "AA" Constructors, Inc., J.R. PORTER Construction, INC., Moline-Phillips Construction CO., INC. and Skidmore Contracting Corporation just to name a few.

Memorial services are being held at 12:30pm, October 2nd, 2020 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. 23029 North Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024. 480-513-3600




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
