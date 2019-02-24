Services
1936 - 2019
George R. Wendell Obituary
George R Wendell

Scottsdale - George R Wendell, 82, of Scottsdale passed away after a long illness on February 13, 2019. George was born on October 2, 1936 in Baton Rouge, LA to James E Wendell Sr. and Alberta and raised in Mobile, AL. George was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James. George is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kay and five children, Mary (Bryan), George Jr., Katy (Frank), Betsy (Chris), and Molly (Tom), eighteen grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, his sister, Dru, and many nieces and nephews. George graduated from McGill High School in Mobile, AL and from Auburn University with a degree in Journalism. He joined the Navy and was stationed on an aircraft carrier. George started his career in sales with Sheller Globe. George and Kay moved to Arizona for sunny days where he started in radio sales and then on to TV with KUTP-45. George worked for Keller Williams until his health gave out in 2009. Later, the Senior Center needed volunteers and George was there for bingo. George was involved with his children's and grandchildren's sports spending his later years following Saguaro's football team. He participated in Church activities at St. Maria Goretti and St. Patrick. He had a good sense of humor enjoyed by many. A Memorial Service will be held at Our Lady of the Angels, 5802 East Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley at 10:00 am on Thursday, February 28th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Christ Child Society of Phoenix, 4633 N 54th Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85018.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019
Funeral Etiquette
