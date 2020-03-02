|
|
George Rogers
Wickenburg - George Wayland Rogers, age 84, crossed over peacefully to the eternal light of Boogie Woogie land with his daughter Jody by his side at his and his beloved Fran's residence in Wickenburg, Arizona on Saturday, February 22nd 2020. The cause of death was squamous cell cancer.
George is survived by his wife Frances S. Rogers, daughter Jody Michaud (Joseph), grandkids Tiffany Rogers, Crystal Richardson, Melody Richardson, Brian Jenkins; daughter Maureen VanWalleghan (Kevin), grandkid Haley VanWalleghan; son David Eich (Yvonne); granddaughters Mavreen Sharrar (Matt) great grandkids: Seth, Mara, Lily; and Spring House (David) great grandkids: Autumn, Thunder, Winter, Summer, and David. George is also survived by his older sisters Linda and Alta Bouscal and nieces and nephews to many to count. Referred to as Dubby, George was always remembered as the "fun" uncle.
A Celebration of Life will be held at My Father's Retirement Ranch in Wickenburg, Arizona on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 11:00am to 3:00pm.
Any photos that friends and family would like to have included in George's Celebration of Life slide show can be emailed to [email protected] Photos received after March 13th will be posted on the Celebration of Life photo board.
Condolence messages can be left at www.wickenburgfuneralhome.com. The family welcomes donations as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers, which can be sent (in George's name) to Wickenburg Friends of Music, P.O. Box 2078, Wickenburg, AZ 85358.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020