Dr. George Ronald Doxey, 76, passed away peacefully at his home September 12, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Known as "Ron", he was born in Oakland, California on February 17, 1944 to John Rulon Doxey Sr and Edna Ekins Doxey. He attended and graduated from Oakland High School being involved in Student Government and was active on the Wrestling and Football teams. Ron also faithfully served a two year mission from 1963-1965 in the Eastern Canada/New England States area for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He went on to attend college at Brigham Young University and again stayed active in Student Government and graduated from there with a B.S. degree in Zoology and a minor in Chemistry. He married his eternal companion, Bette Mae Magnusson, in the Oakland Temple on June 6, 1968. Together they moved to Omaha, Nebraska where he attended Creighton University School of Dentistry and received a D.D.S. degree on May 20, 1972. For his post graduate work he enlisted in the United States Army for three years. He was stationed at the Schofield Dental Clinic in Hawaii. Eventually he settled down in Phoenix, Arizona opening a pediatric dental practice in North Phoenix. He and his wife then chose to adopt five orphaned children from the same family. He worked as a pediatric dentist for over 42 years, retiring in 2016. He leaves behind his loyal wife Bette; daughters, Kristine (Matthew) Nelson and Kathryn (Brandon) Carlson; sons, David and William Doxey; sister, Carolyn (Earl) Palfreyman. He is preceded in death by his son, Thomas. Ron was a surrogate father to many others throughout his life, having a christlike love for everyone he came in contact with. He was a very loving man who lived his life with honor and integrity and left this life without any regrets. He always tried to encourage all that came into his sphere to be better people. His grandchildren will miss his magic tricks, his funny jokes, hugs and wisdom. He will be missed by all who knew him. Private family services will be held.









