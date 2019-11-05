|
|
George S. Smith
Phoenix - George S. Smith 74, born November 30, 1944 went to be to be with the Lord on October 8, 2019 while visiting Israel.
He loved serving others through the CalvaryPHX Manna Ministry and His Hands in Israel. He is survived by his daughter Rachel, son-in-law Jimmy, and grandchildren, Nicholas, Caleb, and Molly.
A Celebration of Life will be held on November 10, 2019 3:00 PM at CalvaryPHX 6060 W Bell Rd Glendale, AZ 85308.
In lieu of flowers send donations to Harvest Compassion Center.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 5 to Nov. 9, 2019