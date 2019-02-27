George Theodore Surmick



Scottsdale - George Theodore Surmick, 81 of Scottsdale, AZ passed peacefully on February 21, 2019. George T. Surmick, 81 born 4-12-1937 in the township of Hazleton, PA the twelfth child of Joseph and Mary Chura Surmick. The proud son of a coal miner and a first born American. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years Beverly Pilgreen Surmick, son, Chad Surmick, daughter in law Susan Surmick, Grandchildren Dillon H. Surmick, Erin C. Surmick, Amelia A. Surmick, Seth R. Surmick. Great grand-children Zia Rock, and Sophia Surmick and many nieces and nephews. George is preceded in death by his two sons Larry L. Surmick and Gregory D. Surmick. As a young man he joined the Air Force when he was actually 16 years old after his brother changed his birth certificate to 17. He served for six years and was stationed in Alaska when it was not a state, volunteered to test rocket sleds in New Mexico to advance the study to determine the number of G's an astronaut or pilot could handle if ejected. Later George served in Japan building M.A.S.H. units that were to be were used in Vietnam. He was a business man who worked in the Life Insurance business for over 50 years. He was a sales agent for years then hired to be Regional Director for Kentucky Central Life Insurance building agencies in, AZ, CA, NV, and HI. He later formed a partnership with Executive Marketing Insurers but later resigned when his middle son became ill. He rejoined EMI as a Recruiting Director because he wanted to stay active in the insurance business and with people. He was a charter member of the Pinnacle Peak Presbyterian Church. Also, a member of the American Legion of Scottsdale. He was a Denver Broncos fan after he attended their first game in Denver up to the day he passed. Memorial service will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions can be made to the Pinnacle Presbyterian Senior High Youth or the . Visit www.hansenmortuary.com for online condolences Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 27, 2019