Services
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
(480) 991-5800
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:30 PM
National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona
Resources
More Obituaries for George Surmick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Theodore Surmick


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George Theodore Surmick Obituary
George Theodore Surmick

Scottsdale - George Theodore Surmick, 81 of Scottsdale, AZ passed peacefully on February 21, 2019. George T. Surmick, 81 born 4-12-1937 in the township of Hazleton, PA the twelfth child of Joseph and Mary Chura Surmick. The proud son of a coal miner and a first born American. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years Beverly Pilgreen Surmick, son, Chad Surmick, daughter in law Susan Surmick, Grandchildren Dillon H. Surmick, Erin C. Surmick, Amelia A. Surmick, Seth R. Surmick. Great grand-children Zia Rock, and Sophia Surmick and many nieces and nephews. George is preceded in death by his two sons Larry L. Surmick and Gregory D. Surmick. As a young man he joined the Air Force when he was actually 16 years old after his brother changed his birth certificate to 17. He served for six years and was stationed in Alaska when it was not a state, volunteered to test rocket sleds in New Mexico to advance the study to determine the number of G's an astronaut or pilot could handle if ejected. Later George served in Japan building M.A.S.H. units that were to be were used in Vietnam. He was a business man who worked in the Life Insurance business for over 50 years. He was a sales agent for years then hired to be Regional Director for Kentucky Central Life Insurance building agencies in, AZ, CA, NV, and HI. He later formed a partnership with Executive Marketing Insurers but later resigned when his middle son became ill. He rejoined EMI as a Recruiting Director because he wanted to stay active in the insurance business and with people. He was a charter member of the Pinnacle Peak Presbyterian Church. Also, a member of the American Legion of Scottsdale. He was a Denver Broncos fan after he attended their first game in Denver up to the day he passed. Memorial service will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions can be made to the Pinnacle Presbyterian Senior High Youth or the . Visit www.hansenmortuary.com for online condolences
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
Download Now