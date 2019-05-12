|
George Voelker
Phoenix - George Voelker, 82, was born in Mount Vernon, Illinois and raised in Southern California. He worked in Systems Design/computer applications in New York, Oklahoma and moved to Phoenix in 1980.
Respected by his peers - two of whom said he was the smartest man they knew.
Survived by his loving wife,Mary Elizabeth 'Buff' and her family who loved him as their own. His sister, Beth and her family in California. His son, Steve and daughter,Linda and their families in Oklahoma.
A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice of the Valley who gave us so much care and comfort.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019