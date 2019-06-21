|
|
George Wayne Covalt
Scottsdale - George Covalt passed away on June 14, 2019 at the age of 90. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Donna, his son Randy Covalt (Eloise), his daughter Kayanne Bay (Mike), and his two grandchildren, Matt and Samantha. He is also survived by three brothers and two sisters: Carl Covalt, Duane Covalt, Dale Covalt, Mary Land, and Dora Goodmiller. George will be remembered by his dearly loved family, church family, and close friends. George was born in Woodward, Oklahoma. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He attended Central Christian College (later named Oklahoma Christian University) where he met his wife, Donna. He and Donna later moved to Phoenix, Arizona where they raised their family. George Covalt was a dedicated member of the Church of Christ where he was highly respected as an elder, a teacher, and a preaching minister. After decades in business management and interim preaching on the weekends, he retired from his business career to become a full-time preacher. Being a faithful student of God's Word brought him much joy and peace. George Covalt was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was strong in his faith and he encouraged others in theirs. He was one of the best storytellers whose sense of humor and smile always brought joy to others. He loved God and his family with his whole heart, and his memory will forever be cherished. A private family service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 21, 2019