George William Brown
Glendale - George Wm (Bill) Brown, 85, of Glendale passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Thunderbird Hospital in Glendale. He was born to Edward Lee and Agnes Ann (Schultz) Brown on June 7, 1934 in Longacre, WV. He was the youngest with eight brothers and sisters - Christina, Paul, Charles, Ray, Dolly, Betty, Barbara, and half-sister, Nina Brown. He graduated from Athens High School in Athens, Ohio. Bill enlisted in the US Air Force in February 1952, at age 17, and served for 20 years, being stationed at bases in the United States, Japan, Korea, Okinawa, and Vietnam. He married his wife, Sandra, in 1969 at Chanute Air Force Base, Rantoul, IL. He moved to Glendale in 1970 and worked for Az MVD for 22 years, many years as a Driver License Examiner and Manager. Bill retired from the state in 1994. He received an AA in Criminal Justice from Glendale Community College. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Sahuaro Lodge #23, joining in February 1973. Bill enjoyed playing poker at the Glendale Foothills Recreation Center on Monday nights and recently took a ride on the B-25 Maid in the Shade at the Commemorative Air Force Airbase Az. Bill is survived by his wife, Sandra, sons David Johnson of Glendale and Bill Brown of Tennessee, daughters Lisa (Brice) LeCarre of Gilbert and Morgan (Petr) Hosek of Trier, Germany, Terri Brown of Tennessee, seven grandchildren who delighted in hanging out with him - Geordi, Geoffrey and Alex Johnson, Matthew Close, Morea LeCarre, and Lea and Vanessa Hosek, his sister, Barbara Haladej of Columbus, Ohio, several nieces and nephews, former daughter-in-law Heather Johnson of Avondale, sisters-in-law Kathryn Lindhart of Richmond, VA and Lana Downing of Guthrie Center, IA. He was predeceased by his parents and seven brothers and sisters. Shadow Mountain Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be at Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary, 7924 N 59th Avenue, Glendale on Tuesday July 9 from 6-8 pm. Military Funeral Honors will be Wednesday July 10 at 10 am at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix. Enter from Pinnacle Peak Rd.
Published in The Arizona Republic from July 7 to July 8, 2019