George William Kruk
Peoria - George William Kruk, devoted husband, father and grandfather passed away suddenly on March 24, 2020. George was a one of a kind person. He always put others before himself, and adored his family more than anything else. His unique sense of humor drew people to him like a magnet and he was always at the center of everything. He was truly our family's rock. He would always tell everyone "Carpe Diem" and he lived those words. George is survived by his wife, Lynn (Thomas), his children, Michael (Francis), Kelly, Tommy (Aubree) and Kevin. His most precious accomplishment is his five adored grandchildren, Vincent, Ireland, Madison, Raymond and Emery. He is also survived by his mother, Susan and his brother and our best friends, Edward (Debbie). George was preceded in death by his father, Edward and his siblings Michael, Judith, and Terry. He was a favorite uncle to his many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly as well as his many brother/ sister-in-laws. Due to current restrictions, a private ceremony will be held for immediate family members only. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held for his many friends and family at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020