George William "Bill" Pettit



Tempe - George William "Bill" Pettit, 90, passed peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home in Tempe, surrounded by family. He had been in the care of Victory Home Health and Americare Hospice for congestive heart failure and related conditions. George was born on February 22, 1930 to Cecil C. and Eloise C. Gibson Pettit in Fairmont, WVA. He and his older brother Gene Lee, spent their early childhood in Elizabeth, WVA, enjoying rural small town life. In 1942, the family moved to South Charleston, WVA where George spent his teen and young adult years. A lifelong golfer, George took up the sport while working as a young caddy at the Kanawha Country Club. Following high school and some college, he worked for Union Carbide, and in 1951, married high school friend, Betty. In 1958, George and Betty moved their young family to Tucson for the dry climate. George worked 30 years for Tucson Electric Power before retiring as a Systems Supervisor. George is survived by Betty, his wife of 69 years, daughters Susan (Randy), Carolyn (Barry), Billie (Lance), grandchildren Mimi, Lauren, Hannah, Paul, Peter and many dear nieces, nephews, and cousins. George also leaves behind treasured friends from his TEP days and from the Senior Golfers group at the Ken McDonald Golf Course in Tempe. He was a member of Catalina American Baptist Church in Tucson, and later Dayspring United Methodist Church in Tempe, where he and Betty have been active for 20 years. A memorial service is pending due to the current Covid-19 situation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Family Promise of Greater Phoenix, 7447 E. Earll Drive, Scottsdale AZ 85251, Teen Challenge of Arizona, PO Box 5966, Tucson, AZ 85703 or Dayspring United Methodist Church, 1365 East Elliott Road, Tempe AZ 85284.









