George Worth Hardesty
Goodyear - On the morning of Tuesday, May 7, 2019, George Hardesty passed away at Pathways Memory Care in Goodyear, Arizona where he had lived since September 2016.
"Sonny George from Buckeye" as he was known to his caregivers, was born in Buckeye, Arizona on July 11, 1933. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George Worth and Maude Hardesty, his parents, Laurence and Ila, his brothers, LD and Bruce and his grandson, Clint Watkins. He is survived by his twin sister, Sue, his wife, Aliene, his 5 children, Lonnie Jarnagin, Sheryl Watkins, Lora Walsh (Tim), David Jarnagin (Cindy) and Debra Sue Denning (Darin), his 7 grandchildren, Farrah Watkins, Sarah Finelli (Jon), Jennifer Fijal (Josh), Corrine and Jake Jarnagin, Hunter and Lindsey Denning, and his 6 great grandchildren, Kagen and Graycee Husky, Joey and Vince Finelli, and Emily and Josh Fijal.
Bruce, L.D. and George were known as the Hardesty Brothers in their farming and dairy business. George loved baseball, golf, family and friends. When he became a Christian, he gave up golf on Sundays - now that says something!
After moving to Litchfield Park in 1976, he made a lot of new friends playing golf at the Wigwam Country Club. He also enjoyed the White Mountain Country Club in Pinetop - (more golf!).
There will be a celebration of his life held on Saturday, June 1st at 1:00 PM at Avondale Baptist Church, 1001 North Central Ave, Avondale, Arizona. Private Graveside services were held on May 14th.
Special thanks to all of the Pathways caregivers and med techs and Hospice (Sage) Nurse Pat, Chaplain Skip, Social Worker Rhonda and staff who loved and cared for Sonny George from Buckeye! Our family appreciates everything you have done.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 19, 2019