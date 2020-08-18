George Zraket



Scottsdale, AZ - George Zraket, 76, of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away on August 6, 2020. Born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, George graduated from Northeastern University with a B.S. in Business Administration. He moved to Arizona in 1980 for his career in Hospitality Management. He served on the Scottsdale City Council from 1998-2002. He was a Show Promoter for the Tucson Gem Show from 1992-2006. In retirement, he enjoyed watching horse racing and handicapping the horses with his friends. He is survived by wife Carol, daughter Alexis, and brother Edward of Methuen, MA. Donations may be sent to the Arizona Humane Society or Hospice of the Valley.









